Madison rally for solidarity with Charlottesville set for Sunday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville event is being planned for Sunday night in Madison at the State Capitol.

Organizer Derek Barsaleau with the Wisconsin Progressive Alliance says his group, along with a large number of other statewide and national organizations, believes that the only way the country can move forward is to stand united.

He tells Channel 27 News, " The rally in Charlottesville, VA is a prime example of how far we have yet to go. But, we believe that the hatred and bigotry that was on full display, is a minority view. This is why we have decided to take action."

He adds, "It isn't about 'uniting the right' or 'uniting the left' -- we need to "Unite America".

The vigil will take place from 8:00 -10:00 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol, 2 East Main Street, in Madison.

The announcement on social media says, in addition to Barsaleau's group, the event is also being hosted locally by:

Indivisible Stoughton

Student Coalition for Progress - Madison

Indivisible Madison

DPW Progressive Caucus

Women's March On Madison: Next Steps

Madison Area Harry Potter Alliance

Democratic Socialists of America - Madison

College Democrats of UW-Madison

Democratic Party of Dane County

