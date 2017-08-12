Brewers Snap Losing Skid After Walk-Off Wild Pitch - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers Snap Losing Skid After Walk-Off Wild Pitch

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Eric Sogard scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Sogard started the rally with a one-out double off Reds reliever Tim Adleman (5-10). After Manny Pina flew out to center field, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames drew walks to load the bases.

An 0-2 curve ball then bounced away from Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, allowing Sogard to slide in just ahead of Adleman's tag attempt.

The Brewers have won three times in their last at-bat this season, two of which have come on wild pitches.

Josh Hader pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Brewers before giving way to Corey Knebel (1-2) for the ninth and 10th.
 

