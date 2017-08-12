Paul Soglin: Mayors of all parties support the people of Charlottesville

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says mayors across the U.S. are making a stand that the violence seen in Charlottesville Saturday should have no place in the public square.

The democratic mayor stopped by our Channel 27 studios Saturday night to provide a statement following the white nationalist rally erupting in Virginia.

"Mayors of all parties, from coast to coast, stand united in support of the good people of Charlottesville, Virginia. We want to send a firm, united message that hate and violence have no place in our public square. We urge every leader, at every level of government, to be firm that in the year 2017, there is no place in America for the display of violence we see in Charlottesville.

It is critical that violent hate groups such as the KKK, Nazis and White Supremacists be identified and repudiated by all responsible elected officials, starting with the president of the United States.

Supporting an elected official, shall not provide cover to anyone who preaches hatred or violence or both.

No matter how much abuse we Americans have taken from an economic system that is rigged against ordinary people, hatred and domestic terrorism are repugnant to our legacy of peacefully petitioning our government. "

He also said when these kind of activities happen, they can incite people to act out in other areas across the nation. But he doesn't think that'll happen here in Madison. "Fortunately, when this has happened elsewhere in the country, we see large numbers of Madisonians responding by saying we people of goodwill will come together."

Sunday night, several Madison-based organizations will hold a vigil to "Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville."

The event will take place between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. at the state capitol building in downtown Madison.