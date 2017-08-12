Aunt of suspect in Aug. 2 homicide in Madison speaks out

MADISON (WKOW) -- An aunt of one of two suspects in the August 2nd homicide at the 7-Eleven in Madison is speaking out.

Joleen Taliaferro is the aunt of Curtis Langlois, a murder suspect in the death of 33-year-old Kendrith Young, says her family is distraught by what happened.

She says she doesn't know why Langlois would resort to violence but says it could have stemmed from the recent death of his mother.

"I'm so upset with him, I don't know what to think and how to feel," Taliaferro told 27 News. "I wish I knew what was going on with him, is all I can say and I'm sorry he's gonna have to spend the rest of his life in jail."

Madison police say Langlois and 35-year-old Dametrius Reeves waited outside a 7-11 off Todd Drive, opening fire on Young and a 29-year-old man, killing Young.

Related Story: