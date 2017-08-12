“Stop the Violence” movement hosts final community picnic of the summer

MADISON (WKOW) --- Gun violence is a growing problem in Madison. So Saturday afternoon, members of the “Stop the Violence” movement held a picnic at Rennebohm Park to shine light on the issue.

Britney Sinclair is concerned about the safety of herself and her three children.

“I live in the area where a lot of violence happens,” Sinclair said.

Which is why she felt compelled to attended the “Stop the Violence” event.

“It's needed in this environment. Especially when we're all having, with all the violence that's going on,” she said.

The group held its final event of the summer to bring awareness to gun violence.

Organizer Antoine McNeail said while these events are important, much more needs to be done.

“I don't think any one person or one organization or city organization will actually have the answer on how to in the violence. If the goal is to prevent or lessen violence for us being able to come together as a community, we really think that's really necessary.”

Events like the “Stop the Violence” picnic brings people together for a common goal: to end the tide of gun violence. But McNeail wants these events translate into action by not only city officials, police, and also members of the community.

“I think a lot of people, some people are afraid to speak up. Some people don't know that their ideas are important. Some people may not feel like they're in a position of power, so the voice can't be heard,” McNeail said.

McNeail has a message for those considering using a gun to settle a dispute.

“Put these guns down. Because you're taking away from families, fathers. You're taking away from mothers. And you end up getting caught.”

Picnics had been planned through Labor Day, but McNeail said his group is short on funds.

He hopes to raise enough money to continue these events and move them indoors during the winter.