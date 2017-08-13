Drive For Our Lives bus tour makes a stop in Janesville

Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people they believe shot two others early Saturday morning.More >>
A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting at least one other car.More >>
A Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville event is being planned for Sunday night in Madison at the State Capitol.More >>
U-W Space Place, the public education science center, is hosting a viewing party tonight in Cross Plains for the Perseid Meteor shower.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
The 37-year-old man charged with two armed robberies in Wausau confessed to a murder in Madison, according to Marathon County court records.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's office is investigating a three vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon around 3:45 pm on State Highway 69 in the Town of Montrose.More >>
There's a chance for someone to win the Mega Millions jackpot, now approaching $400 Million.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Wisconsin health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to shelled peas sold at farmers markets. The state Department of Health Services said Friday at least seven cases of salmonella are reported in four Wisconsin counties.More >>
The team of former DJ David Mueller did not talk to one another or anybody else.More >>
The U.S. territory of Guam still on high alert as North Korea threatens to fire missiles near the island.More >>
As the bid to land new fighter jets at Truax Field enters the home stretch, military officials toured that site and several others in Wisconsin to better inform their pending decision.More >>
