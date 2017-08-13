Drive For Our Lives bus tour makes a stop in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Hundreds rallied in Janesville, House Speaker Paul Ryan's hometown, Saturday for the national Drive For Our Lives bus tour rally.

The event took aim at the repeal of Obamacare also known as the American Healthcare Act. The event stood to show how the ACA has benefited so many Americans.

People from all over the country shared their stories hoping to send a message to lawmakers that this isn't just about them.

"There are stories here today of people who were helped by the ACA, the struggles they go through when they don't have healthcare," says Debra Kolste, one of the Drive For Our lives Lives organizers.

Organizers say that their primary focus is to make sure all Americans have access to healthcare regardless of political affiliation