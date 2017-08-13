Three hurt, two seriously, in Dodge County car accident

TOWNSHIP OF LEBANON -- Dodge County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that happened in the Township of Lebanon shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to a news release, a 27-year-old man from Loveland, Colorado was driving a 1996 Nissan car with two passengers inside, a 20-year-old man from Loveland, Colorado and a 45-year-old man from Minneapolis. The driver was going east on CTH R, coming up to the intersection at CTH SC when the car didn't negotiate the curve at CTH SC. The car went off the road, flipped and hit a utility pole.

Officials say the passenger from Loveland was ejected and taken by ambulance to Watertown Hospital. He later had to be transferred to UW Hospital because of serious injuries. The man from Minneapolis had to be extricated from the car and flown by a medical helicopter to Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc. Authorities think his injuries are life-threatening. The driver was treated for minor injuries at Watertown Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office won't release names of the people in the accident until Monday.