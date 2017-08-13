Man stabbed near UW Madison campus - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man stabbed near UW Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 400-block of W. Gilman Street, near the intersection of N. Broom Street and State Street.

According to a news release, a man was stabbed at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.  The wound was to the 21-year-old's lower chest/abdomen.  Police say he should recover and that they are investigating what led up to this.   

