Man stabbed near UW Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 400-block of W. Gilman Street, near the intersection of N. Broom Street and State Street.

According to a news release, a man was stabbed at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The wound was to the 21-year-old's lower chest/abdomen. Police say he should recover and that they are investigating what led up to this.