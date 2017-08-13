Man stabbed near UW Madison campus

Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people they believe shot two others early Saturday morning.More >>
A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting at least one other car.More >>
An aunt of one of two suspects in the August 2nd homicide at the 7-Eleven in Madison is speaking out.More >>
A Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville event is being planned for Sunday night in Madison at the State Capitol.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
Dodge officials are investigating a collision that left two elderly people seriously injured and three children with serious and life-threatening injuries.More >>
Another community gathering is taking place tonight, which planners say is a family event to help stop the increasing violence in the Madison area.More >>
The 37-year-old man charged with two armed robberies in Wausau confessed to a murder in Madison, according to Marathon County court records.More >>
Police say they have identified two suspects in the August 2nd homicide at the 7-Eleven in Madison and both are being held outside of Madison on charges unrelated to the Madison shooting.More >>
People involved in Wisconsin's dairy industry are celebrating what they're calling a "huge win for America's Dairyland."More >>
Dane County Sheriff's office is investigating a three vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon around 3:45 pm on State Highway 69 in the Town of Montrose.More >>
Deputies in Dane County are trying to find the person behind an armed home invasion.More >>
There's a chance for someone to win the Mega Millions jackpot, now approaching $400 Million.More >>
