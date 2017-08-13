UPDATE: Drunken driver arrested for crashing into tent, hurting seven

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Stacy Smith of Fennimore was driving in the River of Lakes campground Saturday night when she lost control and crashed into a tent with seven people inside. Authorities say Smith then drove over the tent a second time.

Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing great bodily harm.

So far, authorities don't have any updates for us on the victims' conditions, but they did identify them. Their names, ages, hometowns and latest known conditions are below.

Nathan C. Deicher, 26, Milwaukee. Deicher was taken to Grant Regional Hospital in Lancaster.

Richard Q. Franklin, 28, Milwaukee. Franklin was taken to Crossing River Hospital in Prairie Du Chien.

Alex C. Kindness, 25, Milwaukee. Kindness was taken to Crossing River Hospital in Prairie Du Chien, and later airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison.

Megan A. Marcou, 26, Brookfield. Marcou was taken to Grant Regional Hospital in Lancaster.

Marissa E. Marti, 24, Milwaukee. Marti was taken to Crossing River Hospital in Prairie Du Chien.

Colin D. Obrien, 25, Milwaukee. Obrien was taken to Crossing River Hospital in Prairie Du Chien, and later airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison.

Brian J. Walzak, 25, Milwaukee. Walzak was taken to Grant Regional Hospital in Lancaster, then airlifted to Madison.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story when we learn more, and have the latest details tonight on 27 News at 5:30 and 10.

*************

BAGLEY (WKOW) -- Seven people were hurt when a car crashed into their tent at a Grant County campground Saturday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News the call came in at about 10:15 p.m. from River of Lakes campground in Bagley. Seven people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Three air ambulances responded: two Med Flight UW Health helicopters, and one from Air Care 3 in Dubuque.

A deputy says all seven victims are from the Milwaukee/Brookfield area. The driver of the car is from the Grant County area.

Authorities tell 27 News they'll have more information for us later in the day.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story when we learn more, and have the latest details tonight on 27 News at 5:30 and 10.