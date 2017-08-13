TRAFFIC ALERT: Firefighters shut down part of WIS 140 in Rock Co - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Firefighters shut down part of WIS 140 in Rock Co. to put out house fire

CLINTON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports WIS 140 NB/SB (Church Street) is closed between Milwaukee Street and Cross Street in Clinton while authorities battle and investigate a house fire.

According to Rock County dispatchers, smoke was visible from outside the house.  The road is closed, so the emergency vehicles can park and access the home.  WisDOT expects the closure to last about two hours.  

