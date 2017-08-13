UPDATE: Church property in Clinton damaged by fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Church property in Clinton damaged by fire

Credit: Google Maps, building near the church caught fire Credit: Google Maps, building near the church caught fire

UPDATE (WKOW) – Officials in this Rock County town are investigating the cause of fire Sunday morning at a house that belonged to the First Presbyterian Church.

A news release states Clinton Fire Department officials arrived at 314 Church Street a little after 8:00 a.m. to find the back half of the house completely on fire.

Officials say no one is living in the house right now and there was no one there during the fire.

The Clinton Fire District, the Clinton Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation-Fire Investigation Unit are currently investigating the cause.

A damage cost has not been determined yet.

CLINTON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports WIS 140 NB/SB (Church Street) is closed between Milwaukee Street and Cross Street in Clinton while authorities battle and investigate a house fire.

According to Rock County dispatchers, smoke was visible from outside the house.  The road is closed, so the emergency vehicles can park and access the home.  WisDOT expects the closure to last about two hours.  

