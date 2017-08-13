UPDATE: 2 killed in Mississippi River boat crash identified

STODDARD, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have identified the two people killed in a boating crash on the Mississippi River that also injured five others.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says searchers recovered the body of 47-year-old Kevin Hanson, of Mabel, Minnesota, late Sunday afternoon. Fifty-six-year-old Diana Klankowski, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, was pronounced dead shortly after the boat crash Saturday evening.

Witnesses said the boat hit a concrete pylon in the river south of Brownsville, Minnesota on the Wisconsin side of the river.

The conditions of the five others in the boat who were injured were not released.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say they have found the body of a missing boater involved in a fatal boat crash on the Mississippi River.

Two people died; five others injured when a boat collided with a cement pylon last night in Stoddard, near Brownsville.

Multiple agencies from around the region responded to help in the rescue effort.

Investigators say speed and lack of boat knowledge played a role in the crash. No one on board the boat were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

STODDARD, Wis. (AP) - Authorities are searching the Mississippi River for a boater missing following a crash that killed one person and injured five others.

Sheriff's officials say the seven people were on a boat that crashed about 6:15 p.m. Saturday just south of Brownsville, Minnesota on the Wisconsin side of the river.

Witness Jim Mauer says he saw the boat hit a concrete pylon marking the river channel. Mauer says he jumped in a boat and pulled three injured people from the river. WXOW -TV reports others at nearby Wildcat Park and Landing also jumped in boats to assist the injured before first responders arrived. The injured were taken to hospitals in La Crosse.

Authorities have not released their identities.