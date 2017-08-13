Dane Co. Regional Job Fair to be held this week at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Regional Job Fair is just around the corner! This Wednesday, August 16th from 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m, employers from in and around Dane County will be ready to talk to job seekers about open positions and career opportunities.

On Monday, Mary Kauffman and Joseph Ledger stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

The Dane County Job Center staff and partners will be available as early as 10:00 a.m. to assist job seekers in preparing to walk among 150 employers with thousands of job opportunities. Resume review, mini-mock interviews, interview tips and representatives from many partner agencies will be available to all job seeker participants in the prep area.

This event is a great occasion for job seekers and employers to meet in person to explore potential matches for both the company and the individual.

The event and parking are free for the public.

Click here for more information.