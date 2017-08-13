Wisconsin, Notre Dame To Make Big Announcement

The Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are all set to make a joint scheduling announcement on Monday, according to the University of Wisconsin. The announcement will take place in Chicago at 11:30am CT.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the announcement will be a home-and-home series between Wisconsin and Notre Dame, but taking place at the Packers' Lambeau Field in 2020 and the Bears' Soldier Field in 2021.

Wisconsin had a similar deal with LSU, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston in 2014 and at Lambeau Field in 2016.