Wisconsin, Notre Dame To Make Big Announcement

The Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are all set to make a joint scheduling announcement on Monday, according to the University of Wisconsin. The announcement will take place in Chicago at 11:30am CT. The Chicago Tribune reports that the announcement will be a home-and-home series between Wisconsin and Notre Dame, but taking place at the Packers' Lambeau Field in 2020 and the Bears' Soldier Field in 2021. Wisconsin...More >>
According to reports by Fox Sports and MLB Network, second baseman Neil Walker is being traded from the New York Mets to the Milwaukee Brewers. The New York Post is reporting that the Mets will get a player to be named later from the Brewers. So far this season, Walker is averaging .264 with 70 hits, 36 RBI and 10 home runs. Current Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar is averaging .233 with 76 hits, 35 RBI and 9 home runs. Walker is very familiar with...More >>
Eric Sogard scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Sogard started the rally with a one-out double off Reds reliever Tim Adleman (5-10). After Manny Pina flew out to center field, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames drew walks to load the bases. An 0-2 curve ball then bounced away from Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, allowing ...More >>
The Madison Radicals punched their ticket to the AUDL Championship Weekend for the fifth straight season with a 27-22 win over the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.More >>
The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday the signing of veteran long snapper Brett Goode. Goode is entering his 10th season in the NFL and was the Packers' primary long snapper from 2008-2016, playing in 142 regular-season games and 14 playoff contests. . He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent from the University of Arkansas in 2007. He will wear No. 61 for the Packers.More >>
One week away from the start of the football season, expectations are high at Sun Prairie, as usual. The Cardinals were co-champions of the Big Eight conference a year ago. With 12 returning starters, Sun Prairie is the favorite to claim the title again this year.More >>
The faithful fans were out in the thousands to see the Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first preseason game at Lambeau Field. Although some hail and rain pushed through the area before the game, Mother Nature didn't stop the die-hard fans from tailgating and taking part in other pregame festivities.More >>
Quarterback Carson Wentz had a perfect preseason debut for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Green Bay Packers might need to keep working on tackling, though they're off to a good start in creating turnovers.More >>
Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer each had three singles and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers for the fourth consecutive game, 7-2 on Thursday night.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks will open the home schedule of their 2017-18 50th Anniversary season against the three-time defending Eastern Conference-champion Cleveland Cavaliers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, Oct. 20.More >>
Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy will miss the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Head Coach Paul Chryst made that announcement on Thursday in press release on the team's official website.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team is getting an early jump on the preseason. The squad has been practicing for a couple weeks in preparation for an upcoming trip to New Zealand and Australia.More >>
The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again. The American Volleyball Coaches Association has tabbed the Badgers as the No. 7 team in their preseason poll. This is the fourth straight year the Badgers have opened the season in the top ten.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
