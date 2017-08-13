Church property in Clinton damaged by fire

VILLAGE OF CLINTON (WKOW) – Officials in this Rock County town are investigating the cause of fire Sunday morning at a house that belonged to the First Presbyterian Church.

A news release states Clinton Fire Department officials arrived at 314 Church Street a little after 8:00 a.m. to find the back half of the house completely on fire.

Officials say no one is living in the house right now and there was no one there during the fire.

The Clinton Fire District, the Clinton Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation-Fire Investigation Unit are currently investigating the cause.

A damage cost has not been determined yet.