New Glarus man identified as victim of Montrose crash Friday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New Glarus man identified as victim of Montrose crash Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect
CREDIT: Google Maps CREDIT: Google Maps

MONTROSE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a car crash in the Town of Montrose Friday.  The victim was John F. Marty, 79, of New Glarus.

Dane County deputies say the collision happened on State Highway 69 near Argue Road about 3:45 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 33-year-old woman crossed over the centerline. It sideswiped a semi truck and then hit the Buick Verano driven by Mr. Marty, who died at the scene.  

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.