New Glarus man identified as victim of Montrose crash Friday

MONTROSE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a car crash in the Town of Montrose Friday. The victim was John F. Marty, 79, of New Glarus.

Dane County deputies say the collision happened on State Highway 69 near Argue Road about 3:45 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 33-year-old woman crossed over the centerline. It sideswiped a semi truck and then hit the Buick Verano driven by Mr. Marty, who died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.