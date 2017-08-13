Black Restaurant Week celebrates Madison's culinary diversity

Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Madison Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 400-block of W. Gilman Street, near the intersection of N. Broom Street and State Street.More >>
Madison Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 400-block of W. Gilman Street, near the intersection of N. Broom Street and State Street.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people they believe shot two others early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people responsible for shooting a 19-year-old woman in the head, and a 29-year-old man in the rear.More >>
A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting at least one other car.More >>
A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting at least one other car.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
Middleton's Pope Farm Conservancy was finally able to open up their field of sunflowers for public display Saturday after complications forced them to postpone their annual unveiling.More >>
Middleton's Pope Farm Conservancy was finally able to open up their field of sunflowers for public display Saturday after complications forced them to postpone their annual unveiling.More >>
A Wisconsin couple got the surprise of a lifetime at their wedding Saturday when Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver crashed their reception.More >>
A Wisconsin couple got the surprise of a lifetime at their wedding Saturday when Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver crashed their reception.More >>
Hundreds rallied in Janesville Saturday for the national Drive For Our Lives bus tour rally.More >>
Hundreds rallied in Janesville Saturday for the national Drive For Our Lives bus tour rally.More >>
Saturday afternoon, members of the “Stop the Violence” movement held a picnic at Rennebohm Park to shine light on the issue.More >>
Saturday afternoon, members of the “Stop the Violence” movement held a picnic at Rennebohm Park to shine light on the issue.More >>
An aunt of one of two suspects in the August 2nd homicide at the 7-Eleven in Madison is speaking out.More >>
An aunt of one of two suspects in the August 2nd homicide at the 7-Eleven in Madison is speaking out.More >>
A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting at least one other car.More >>
A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting at least one other car.More >>
U-W Space Place, the public education science center, is hosting a viewing party tonight in Cross Plains for the Perseid Meteor shower.More >>
U-W Space Place, the public education science center, is hosting a viewing party tonight in Cross Plains for the Perseid Meteor shower.More >>
A former Madison-area Bachelorette contestant worked out with hundreds of people Saturday to help raise money for charity.More >>
A former Madison-area Bachelorette contestant worked out with hundreds of people Saturday to help raise money for charity.More >>