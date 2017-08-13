Black Restaurant Week celebrates Madison's culinary diversity - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison is showing its culinary diversity during Black Restaurant Week.

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to dine out at black-owned businesses during the week-long event.

Participating restaurants include Jamerica Restaurant on Willy Street, McGee’s Chicken on Park Street, George's Chicken & Fish in Sun Prairie, David’s Jamaican Cuisine in Monona, as well as food carts, and a farmers' market.

Jamerica owner Martin Deacon said it's a great way to celebrate the city's diversity.

“I think that Madison is very diverse. Not only restaurants and food, but in a lot of cultural differences. Jamaican, African, Mexican,” Deacon said.

Black Restaurant Week goes through August 20th. This is the 2nd year of the event in Madison.

