Sagapolu has impact on Badger D-Line

MADISON (WKOW)

The unsung heroes on the Wisconsin defense this season likely will be the defensive lineman. The Badgers return five starters from last season including nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.

In his junior season Sagapolu is a 346 pound force that can take on a double team and open slots on the line of scrimmage for his teammates around him.

Sagapolu, changed his jersey number to 99 this season. His number may have changed, but he know his role on the defense has not.

"My role, that's easy. Eat up two to three at a time. Make linebackers make plays. Playing nose guard is a selfless job, I enjoy it. It really fires up our linebackers when they get to make the big plays and it fires me up as well." Said Sagapolu.
 

