Racine contractor finds Purple Heart in home being demolished

RACINE (WKOW) -- Contractors tearing down a house in Racine are reuniting a Wisconsin family with a long-lost military award.

Dan Macemon says during demolition of the house, crews found a lot of things leftover from its previous owner, but at one point, a box fell from the attic. It caught his attention and inside he found a Purple Heart with Albert Weaver's name on it.

"In all the years we've been tearing out buildings, I've never come across one of them and I didn't want it to end up in a landfill," says Macemon.

Luckily, family wasn't too far away. Justin Turner's father owned the property more than 50 years. The Purple Heart belonged to Turner's uncle. He happened to be walking by while our Milwaukee sister station WISN-TV was interviewing Macemon. Turner is amazed it turned up.

"[Macemon's] honesty, and good will, good intent. You know, it's amazing that he found it in all of this stuff, you know that's the amazing part right there, but yeah, this is going to mean a lot," Turner tells WISN-TV.

Now, the medal is being returned to the family.



A Purple Heart is awarded to a military member who is injured or killed in combat.