Three dead following shooting at Kenosha racetrack

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A festival at a Kenosha County racetrack turned deadly Sunday evening when three people were shot and killed by gunfire.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office was called about 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2017, to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene they discovered three victims had been shot, according to a report on WISN-TV.

An estimated that 5,000 people were at "Larry's Fun Fest", which was being held at the racetrack.

The suspect remains at large, according to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. The victims all were from Illinois.

