Three dead following shooting at Kenosha racetrack

Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Madison Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 400-block of W. Gilman Street, near the intersection of N. Broom Street and State Street.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people they believe shot two others early Saturday morning.More >>
A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting at least one other car.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
A movie crew has spent the last several months in southeast Wisconsin making an independent film about human trafficking.More >>
Middleton's Pope Farm Conservancy was finally able to open up their field of sunflowers for public display Saturday after complications forced them to postpone their annual unveiling.More >>
The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a non-profit organization that started in 1958, constructing a walking trail throughout the Badger state.More >>
A Wisconsin couple got the surprise of a lifetime at their wedding Saturday when Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver crashed their reception.More >>
Dodge County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that happened in the Township of Lebanon shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Madison Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 400-block of W. Gilman Street, near the intersection of N. Broom Street and State Street.More >>
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, sending at least 26 others to hospitals.More >>
Hundreds rallied in Janesville Saturday for the national Drive For Our Lives bus tour rally.More >>
