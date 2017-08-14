Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil in solidarity of the victi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil in solidarity of the victims in Charlottesville

A protester holds a sign during the Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville candlelight vigil at the State Capitol. A protester holds a sign during the Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville candlelight vigil at the State Capitol.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Love and peace was the message Sunday night during a candlelight vigil and rally on the steps on the State Capitol in Madison to show support for the city of Charlottesville. It was part of a national vigil to honor the victims one days after white supremacist rally turned violent.

Several hundred people filled the steps and spilled onto the lawn. Many held signs of love and unity. Others gathered in a circle and sang solidarity songs.

Several local leaders spoke at the vigil including Mayor Paul Soglin and Alder Maurice Cheeks. Both men said the violence we saw in Charlottesville has not place in America.

Many at the vigil said they were outraged at the tragic events happening in Virginia. But for organizer Derek Barsaleau with the Wisconsin Progressive Alliance, this was more than just a protest.

“I was a pretty prominent member of the alt-right myself. through life experiences, self reflection, and life changing experiences in the military, I was able to turn myself around and realize, I woke up one down and realized it was all wrong,” Barsaleau said.

During the rally, a young man started yelling statements that advocated violence. He was quickly drowned out by boos from the crowd. Barsaleau said he was not part of any group that helped organizer the vigil.

In addition to the Wisconsin Progressive Alliance, the event is also being hosted locally by:

Indivisible Stoughton
Student Coalition for Progress - Madison
Indivisible Madison
DPW Progressive Caucus
Women's March On Madison: Next Steps
Madison Area Harry Potter Alliance
Democratic Socialists of America - Madison
College Democrats of UW-Madison
Democratic Party of Dane County

