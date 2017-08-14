Free sweetcorn for all at 32nd Annual Rotary Corn Roast and MudVolleyball

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- If you're looking for some family fun, the 2017 Corn Roast and Mud Volleyball in Janesville is the event for you.

On Tuesday, Daniel Drozdowicz stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about this unique event which takes place Saturday, August 19.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. rain or shine. Several food and beverage vendors will be on site and you can eat all the sweet corn you want for free. Seneca Foods provides 6 tons of sweet corn picked the night before, from a local contract farmers field. It is roasted in the husk for 30 minutes, shucked, and painted with butter for guests to enjoy.

Children are invited to enjoy games and activities, and there will be live music all day by several bands. Live music and a folk dancing performance start on the main stage at 12:30 p.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m. Ballet Folklorico, Untamed, Johnny Likes Noize, and The Soggy Prairie Boys are just a few of the scheduled acts.

Janesville Noon Rotary was chartered in November 1918. The Corn Roast has evolved into the largest community celebration in Rock County before children head back to school. Funds raised from this event will be used for scholarships for continuing education, support of area Non-Profit agencies, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Camp Rotamer, international service projects, and the Worldwide Polio Eradication Program.

Click here for more information.