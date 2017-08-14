2 dead, 4 seriously hurt in Dodge County crash

ELBA (WKOW) -- Two children are dead and four other people were seriously hurt after a car crashed Saturday morning in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey Wojtkiewicz, age 41 of Watertown was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan when he went through a stop sign and collided with a Ford Econoline van driven by 91-year-old Otho Wollenzein of Waukesha.

The accident occurred on State Highway 16/10 at the intersection with Highway TT.

The Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Wojtkiewicz had four additional passengers. Two children, 3-year-old, Brady Wojtkiewicz and 7-year-old, Landon Wojtkiewicz were flown by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison. Both boys later died as a result of their injuries. The other two passengers, a 5-year-old and 36-year-old woman, were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not seriously injured and refused treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Econoline van suffered serious injuries and was transported to Columbus Hospital before being transported to UW Hospital. The passenger of the Ford van, Maria Jakab, age 70 of Waukesha sustained serious injuries and was also later taken UW Hospital in Madison.

Several agencies assisted at the scene, including: Columbus Police and Fire Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lifestar EMS, Beaver Dam EMS, Waterloo EMS, Watertown EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), and Flight for Life.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.