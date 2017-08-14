Madison Police investigating hit-and-run case that left man injured

Madison Police investigating hit-and-run case that left man inju - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run that occurred on Aug. 10. 

According to a report from Madison Police Public Information Officer Howard Payne, a 30-year-old man was hit when crossing E. Washington Ave. Payne said that the force from the SUV threw the victim's body approximately 30 feet. The driver of the SUV didn't stop. 

Payne said that the victim had friends who were with him and they called 911. The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries that spanned from his head to his feet. 

Police do not have a suspect description at this time and are relying heavily on witnesses for possible information. If you know anything about the case you should call Madison Police Department with any information you may have.

