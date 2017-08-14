Democratic candidate for Governor featured on Capital City Sunda - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Democratic candidate for Governor featured on Capital City Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Michele Doolan, a salon owner from Cross Plains, talked about her run for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's gubernatorial nomination on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Doolan said she has a fundraising goal of $200,000 to get her campaign started.

Zach Brandon, President of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, also joined Greg Neumann to discuss a potential Foxconn deal in Dane County.

Brandon talked about the status of the Wisconsin Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing's bid to potentially land a new F-35A mission at Truax Field in Madison.

This edition of the show aired on August 13.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.