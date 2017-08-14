Democratic candidate for Governor featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Michele Doolan, a salon owner from Cross Plains, talked about her run for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's gubernatorial nomination on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Doolan said she has a fundraising goal of $200,000 to get her campaign started.



Zach Brandon, President of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, also joined Greg Neumann to discuss a potential Foxconn deal in Dane County.



Brandon talked about the status of the Wisconsin Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing's bid to potentially land a new F-35A mission at Truax Field in Madison.



This edition of the show aired on August 13.