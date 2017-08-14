Amy Gill joins WKOW with six years of experience in sports broadcasting.

Most recently she was a sports director in Baton Rouge, Louisiana covering the LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints and others.

She's also worked in central California, central Pennsylvania and Idaho. During her time in sports, Gill has been fortunate enough to cover two Super Bowls, other NFL games, the MLB playoffs, SEC, Big Ten and Mountain West Sports.

Gill hails from California, but was born in the Midwest. She's excited to be back in the area once again covering Wisconsin, the Packers, and other Badger state sports. If you have a story idea for her, please e-mail her at agill@wkow.com.