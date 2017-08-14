Walworth County sheriff seeks individuals for questioning

Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
The hunt is on for the man who shot and killed three people "at point-blank range" near a food stand at a Kenosha County racetrack Sunday night.More >>
Madison Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run that occurred on August 10. According to a police report from P.O. Howard Payne, a 30-year-old man was hit when crossing E. Washington Avenue.More >>
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to dine out at black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people they believe shot two others early Saturday morning.More >>
Contractors tearing down a house in Racine are reuniting a Wisconsin family with a long-lost military award.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a boating crash on the Mississippi River that also injured five others.More >>
Love and peace was the message Sunday night during a candlelight vigil and rally on the steps on the State Capitol in Madison to show support for the city of Charlottesville. It was part of a national vigil to honor the victims one days after white supremacist rally turned violent.More >>
Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to dine out at black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week.More >>
Seven people are recovering after an SUV crashed into their tent as they were camping in Grant County Saturday night.More >>
Officials in this Rock County town are investigating the cause of fire Sunday morning at a house that belonged to the First Presbyterian Church.More >>
A movie crew has spent the last several months in southeast Wisconsin making an independent film about human trafficking.More >>
