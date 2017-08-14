Walworth County sheriff seeks individuals for questioning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walworth County sheriff seeks individuals for questioning

Posted: Updated:

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP -- The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is is seeking information on two men wanted for questioning in regard to a criminal trespassing and attempted burglary case.

Officials released a photo of the two people Monday.

Deputies responded shortly before midnight on Friday Aug. 11, 2017, to a residence in the town of LaGrange for a report of a burglary in progress.

Tipsters told deputies that two subjects were observed riding bicycles to the complainant’s home and attempting to gain entry to the residence, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The suspects were gone by the time deputies arrived. The public is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this investigation at 262-741-4421.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.