Middleton Police hosts "Coffee with a Cop"

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- People in Middleton got the chance to sit down with local police officers over a cup of coffee.



Middleton Police held a "Coffee with a Cop" event Monday morning at Hurts Donut. The event provides an opportunity for the community and officers to chat about issues in a more relaxed environment.



"As we all know there is obvious issues that people have with law enforcement," said Middleton Community Awareness Officer Kim Wood. "And people want to ask us of our opinions on those and how we're being proactive in making sure those issues don't happen here."

"Coffee with a Cop" is a national effort to build relationships one cup at a time.