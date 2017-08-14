Homicide suspect balks, but Madison Police confident in case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A homicide suspect's balking at the premise he's responsible for a Madison killing fails to erode police confidence in the case against him.



"There's no pause for us at this point," Officer Howard Payne says of 37-year old Curtis Langlois' suspect status.



Langlois appeared in Marathon County court Friday in connection with two armed robberies in Wausau. As an assistant district attorney argued for cash bail for Langlois, she referred to what Wausau Police detectives say was his confession to an Aug. 2 shooting outside a Madison 7-Eleven shooting. "He committed a homicide and an attempted homicide with a firearm," the prosecutor said.



"Bullsh*t, I ain't been convicted of nothing," Langlois blurted out.

Payne says surveillance camera video, witness statements, and citizen tips help build a case against Langlois, without commenting on any motive for the fatal shooting of 32-year old Kendrith Young, or the wounding of a 29-year old man.



Langlois has both federal and state convictions for armed robbery.

At the time of the crimes, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval called the fatal shooting a "cold, brutal assassination," and said there two shooters. Authorities say a second suspect - 35-year old Dametrius Reeves - is in custody in Indianapolis after being contacted by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Court records show Reeves' former girlfriend expressed fear of him as she obtained a temporary restraining order against Reeves eight months ago.

"Dametrius said He will kill me, beat me to a bloody pulp and shoot my friend noose up where I stay at right now," the woman wrote.

Payne also offers no comment on any acquaintance between Reeves and Young, or the other victim.

It's unclear when either man would be transferred to Dane County. Langlois has scheduled hearings in Marathon County court Tuesday and Wednesday.





