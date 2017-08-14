Donation carts aim to manage left over items from move out days in Madison high rises

MADISON (WKOW) -- A non-profit organization is assisting in keeping unwanted items from the sitting on the side of the road after students move out of their high rise apartments.

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin (GSCW) puts donation cars in 15 high rise apartment buildings across downtown Madison, so students can donate their "junk" instead of throwing it away.

"This isn't a new problem for Madison, it just got multiplied," said GSCW Vice President Heather Kennedy, who points out traditional off-campus housing made it simple to push contents to the curb, but high rises alter the curb to contents ratio. "Which means when to move out days happen, a lot more stuff comes out then there use to be in the past."

Kennedy says there isn't enough curb to accommodate multiple stories and hundreds of apartment units of stuff.

"With the proliferation of high-rises in the community this has become a bigger and bigger problem for Madison," said Kennedy.

The non-profit is partnering with landlords and property managers focusing on high rises closer to the U-W Madison campus.

"Our partnerships are closer strategically to UW-Madison where a lot of the donations are going to come from where big buildings have gone up and smaller buildings used to be," said Kennedy, who found the donation carts have been a big success since they began distributing them several years ago. "This year has been one of the biggest years that we've seen...I think there's a real interest from the property managers and students to not see things go into a landfill or get thrown away."

Students are encouraged to donate stuff like clothes, old lamps, dishes, and utensils into the carts. Other items like futons, mattresses, and televisions cannot be donated.

Kennedy encourages anyone moving out to donate the items they don't want to their local Goodwill store rather than throwing them out.