Dane County officials announce the “Lakes Clean Up Project” to tackle algae problem

MADISON (WKOW) --- This summer, some lakes in Dane county have seen the biggest algae blooms in decades.

Now, the county is addressing another "source" of the chemical that continues to cause damage to lakes and streams through a new project called “Suck the Muck.”

“We're really the first that we know of to go and specifically after phosphorus in this manner,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

It's a $12 million effort designed to address the continuing problem of dangerous levels of phosphorus and algae in the county's lakes and streams that has settled at the bottom for decades.

“Over the last couple of years we've been doing a lot of research on the sources of phosphorus and how they it's getting into our chain of lakes. As we know now, one pound of phosphorus in the water equals 500 pounds of algae,” Parisi said.

“And we been doing a lot of great work upstream with our farmers, with our municipalities addressing phosphorus one off at the source. So the run off doesn't occur like it used to whatever it rained.”

Parisi said they want to tackle the problem of phosphorus runoff at its source.

“The challenge we've found is that there's a lot of phosphorus already in the streams. And we refer to this as legacy phosphorus. We found that in streams that feed into our chain of lakes, there's up to a century worth of muck that has phosphorus in it,” he said.

He said because the run off comes from multiple sources, it will take a multi-prong approach.

“Such as agricultural construction sites urban areas. And so the steam of having basically one pipe from one factory that's omitting the problem, it from hundreds if not thousands of different areas.”

Parisi said they have devised a plan to depose of it in an environmentally-friendly way.

“What we do is we try to focus a lot on the north Mendota watershed. Which is a watershed that feeds into Lake Mendota. Because everything that goes into Mendota goes down the chain of lakes. It goes Mendota, Monona, etc. So most of what we're doing feeds into Mendota. But what we have identified streams along the entire watershed that go into all of the lakes that have the muck. We work with the DNR to identify the areas with the most phosphorus-laden muck.”

Dane County launched a successful pilot program last year. Parisi said the 33-miles of stream in the project will be completed in four years.