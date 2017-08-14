Madison's YWCA CEO speaks out about Charlottesville incident - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison's YWCA CEO speaks out about Charlottesville incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CEO of Madison's YWCA spoke to 27-news Monday about the effects the Charlottesville violence is having on the organization, and it's cause.

The YWCA is a national non-profit aimed at ending racism. CEO Vanessa McDowell says it's been difficult because what happened in Charlottesville is everything they fight against.

"Anyone who's seen the news stories, and the videos; you can't help but to walk away and feel hurt and wonder what's next," says McDowell.

McDowell says it's upsetting, especially for people of color, to know that something like the Charlottesville incident could happen anywhere, even in Madison.

