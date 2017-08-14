Beau Solomon's family suing university in Rome

MADISON (WKOW) -- The parents of a 19-year-old student from Spring Green, who was robbed and killed during his first night in Rome to study abroad, are suing the university where he had planned to take classes.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Beau Solomon's parents, Nick and Jodi Solomon, filed a lawsuit Monday claiming that John Cabot University failed to warn him of known criminal activity near its Rome campus.

Solomon had just completed his freshman year at UW-Madison when officials say he was robbed and assaulted shortly after arriving in Rome in June of 2016. His body was found drowned in the Tiber River. UW-Madison officials previously told Channel 27 News Beau had been a personal finance major and had also studied at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and UW-Richland.

His parents reportedly believe John Cabot University was negligent and acted with reckless indifference when it failed to warn their son, or anyone from UW-Madison, that four other young adults also had died from suspicious circumstances near the campus within the two previous years.

The Journal reports the Solomons, are asking for both punitive and compensatory damages, They also named John Cabot's insurer, The Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, as a defendant in the lawsuit.