Madison nonprofit hosts event to benefit students in Ecuador

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a group in Madison with a goal of changing the world, one person at a time.

David's Educational Opportunity Fund was started in 2012 to provide financial, educational and emotional support for students in Quito, Ecuador.

The nonprofit helps them attend a college or university and move into a career.

It was started by the parents of Madison native David Byrd Felker.

He disappeared in Ecuador in 2002, while studying there and helping students in poverty.

His father, Mike Byrd says, "When We were teaching there, we found very good students that we thought deserved a real chance to go to universities and establish good careers. We also want to honor David. David was a person who believed in this kind of work."

There will be a fundraising event to benefit David's Educational Opportunity Fund this Sunday.

The 6th Annual Pupusa Festival will be held August 20th from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at 5725 Bittersweet Place in Madison.

There will be Salvadoran food, live music and entertainment and an auction of Ecuadorean arts and crafts.

Suggested donation is $25.00 for individuals, $35.00 for families.

All proceeds go to the fund to benefit students in Ecuador.