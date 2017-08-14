Fort Atkinson's Troy Nachtigal uses football to play at West Point

Not every high school football player gets to play at the college level. Fort Atkinson senior linebacker Troy Nachtigal will play at the collegiate level, and serve his country at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

"They offered me in late June." Said Nachtigal. "I was thinking about it two months after and the first week of two-a-days, I decided this is where I'm going to go, this is where I need to go."

Nachtigal won't be the first member of his family to attend West Point. His older brother James is entering his junior season as a linebacker for Army.

"For those guys to have an opportunity to go to West Point, you are going to get a lot more than football at West Point." Said Steve Mahoney, head football coach at Fort Atkinson. Mahoney has coached both Nachtigal brothers. "You're going to get set up for your life.You're going to learn how to do things the right way. It's one of the best academic colleges in the nation."

Troy said, "I always wanted the military life style and now that I have the choice to play my passion football and serve my country, it's a great opportunity."

Fort Atkinson will open their 2017 season at non-conference rival Waunakee Friday night at 7 p.m.








