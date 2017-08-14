Madison alder to propose surveillance, police body cameras to stop violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison alder's new plan would give police another tool to watch crime in the city, but it's raising some concerns.

Alder Paul Skidmore plans to introduce a measure that would install surveillance cameras at about a dozen places he calls hot spots for crime. The plan would also call on 24-hour gas stations to put up surveillance systems and create a police body camera pilot project.

Alder Skidmore says the steps would be a good start to keep crime away from the communities.

"These are just tools," Skidmore tells 27 News. "Cameras are not good or bad, they're just there. They record information. We're under camera surveillance all the time anyway."

Veronica Lazo, who advocates for victims of domestic violence as executive director of UNIDOS of Wisconsin, is chair of a citizen committee that recommended the city not adopt a police body camera program two years ago. She says cameras aren't going to get to the root of the problems that cause violence in the community.

"It actually violates the rights of people and treats people like objects instead of human beings and I think that's the biggest issue we have with violence going on in our community," Lazo says.



Skidmore says he's ready to write the proposal, to help police get a better handle on crime but Lazo, who serves people in need, believes it takes more than just police to stop the violence.



Alder Skidmore has not yet introduced the proposal, but he expects at least one other alder to sponsor the body camera measure along with him.