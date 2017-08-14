East Madison steak house evacuated due to possible gas leak

Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
The hunt is on for the man who shot and killed three people "at point-blank range" near a food stand at a Kenosha County racetrack Sunday night.More >>
Madison Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run that occurred on August 10. According to a police report from P.O. Howard Payne, a 30-year-old man was hit when crossing E. Washington Avenue.More >>
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to dine out at black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people they believe shot two others early Saturday morning.More >>
Contractors tearing down a house in Racine are reuniting a Wisconsin family with a long-lost military award.More >>
Dodge officials are investigating a collision that left two elderly people seriously injured and three children with serious and life-threatening injuries.More >>
A non-profit organization is assisting in keeping unwanted items from the sitting on the side of the road after students move out of their high rise apartments.More >>
Middleton Police held a "Coffee with a Cop" event Monday morning at Hurts Donut.More >>
LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP -- The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is is seeking information on two men wanted for questioning in regard to a criminal trespassing and attempted burglary case.More >>
Michele Doolan, a salon owner from Cross Plains, talked about her run for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's gubernatorial nomination on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
