East Madison steak house evacuated due to possible gas leak

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Department officials called everyone out of the Outback Steakhouse near East Towne Mall tonight after people smelled natural gas both inside and outside the restaurant.

A fire department spokesman says responders were called to 4520 E Towne Blvd a little before 9:30 p.m. Monday and evacuated the location soon after they arrived.

An MG&E representative was called to the scene to investigate the possible leak, but it's not known what was or wasn't found.

The fired department spokesman says there was no report of any injuries...and no one was transported for medical help.