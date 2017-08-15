Burglary & damage at old Montfort School - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Burglary & damage at old Montfort School

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Grant Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Grant Co. Sheriff's Office

MONTFORT (WKOW) -- Grant County Sheriff's Office investigates a burglary and criminal damage to the old Montfort School on W. Maple Street.

The sheriff's office says it happened between July 1, 2017 and August 1, 2017. Officials found broken windows and spray painted messages throughout the entire school.

Anyone with information can call Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.