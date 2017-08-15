Burglary & damage at old Montfort School

MONTFORT (WKOW) -- Grant County Sheriff's Office investigates a burglary and criminal damage to the old Montfort School on W. Maple Street.



The sheriff's office says it happened between July 1, 2017 and August 1, 2017. Officials found broken windows and spray painted messages throughout the entire school.



Anyone with information can call Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.