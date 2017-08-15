Charges filed against Madison man accused of killing partner - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Charges filed against Madison man accused of killing partner

MADISON (WKOW) -- Charges are filed against a Madison man police say killed his partner.

Ronald Redeaux, 27, faces First Degree Intentional Homicide in the stabbing death of Gerald Moore, 52. The two were living together in their apartment in the 1000 block of W. Badger Road when Moore was killed June 24.

Redeaux finally appeared in court Monday and was charged, seven weeks after the stabbing.

According to an affidavit, Redeaux allegedly told police he feared for his life and that he and Moore had smoked crack cocaine the night before. 

