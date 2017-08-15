The Latest: North Korea tones down threat to Guam on day of planned strike

Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The parents of a 19-year-old Spring Green student who was robbed and killed during his first night in Rome to study abroad are suing the university where their son had planned to take classes.More >>
Madison Fire Department officials called everyone out of the Outback Steakhouse near East Towne Mall Monday night after people there smelled natural gas.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people responsible for shooting a 19-year-old woman in the head, and a 29-year-old man in the rear.More >>
Contractors tearing down a house in Racine are reuniting a Wisconsin family with a long-lost military award.More >>
Authorities say the person responsible for driving into a tent, leaving seven hurt, has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Dodge officials are investigating a collision that left two elderly people seriously injured and three children with serious and life-threatening injuries.More >>
The parents of a 19-year-old Spring Green student who was robbed and killed during his first night in Rome to study abroad are suing the university where their son had planned to take classes.More >>
Dane County officials announce a $12 million effort designed to address the continuing problem of dangerous levels of phosphorus and algae in the county's lakes and streams that has settled at the bottom for decades.More >>
A non-profit organization is assisting in keeping unwanted items from the sitting on the side of the road after students move out of their high rise apartments.More >>
A homicide suspect's balking at the premise he's responsible for a Madison killing fails to erode police confidence in the case against him.More >>
Middleton Police held a "Coffee with a Cop" event Monday morning at Hurts Donut.More >>
LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP -- The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is is seeking information on two men wanted for questioning in regard to a criminal trespassing and attempted burglary case.More >>
