MADISON (WKOW) -- You can preserve memories and create garden art with discarded items.



Gardening expert Melinda Myers says you can convert old toys into planters by adding a few drainage holes. You can use old work boots, wine bottles, or bowling balls to edge your garden.



You can use old chairs or headboards to support tall plants. You can combine found items to create garden art.



You can learn more garden tips on Melinda's website.