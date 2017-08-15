Janesville police train for active shooter Tuesday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville police train for active shooter Tuesday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are conducting training Tuesday at Franklin Middle School.

The police department, along with other surrounding agencies, started their training at 4:00 a.m. and are expected to go until 7:00 p.m. They are training in rapid response to an active shooter.

The Janesville Police Department says there should be no disruptions to calls for service or traffic issues in the area.

