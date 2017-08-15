UPDATE: Power restored in Sun Prairie following widespread outage

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Just a few minutes after police sent the initial report, we've learned power has been restored in Sun Prairie.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- There is a widespread power outage in Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Police Department reports Sun Prairie Utilities is experiencing a large outage Tuesday morning. The utility is aware of the issue and working to restore power to customers.

There is not timeline for repairs yet.

27 News is working to get more information for customers without power.