Local music available for free downloads from libraries

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's never been easier for local people to download local music from their local libraries.

All you need is a Madison Public Library card and you can download music from local artists for free.

In Madison, it's called the Yahara Music Library. It's an online software that hosts music from local musicians, and allows them to write their biographies and information directly. The music is licensed by the libraries themselves. You just log in with your library card number and start downloading.

The software behind it is called MusiCAT, developed by UW-Madison grad Kelly Hiser. “It's really cool that Madison was the first,” said Hiser. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Madison for taking a big risk on a collection like this ... they were kind of the first to give us feedback in terms of what works and what doesn't, and to really kind of go out on a limb and do something that not a lot of libraries were doing.”

Since its launch though, lots of larger cities have jumped on board. There are currently MusiCAT sites in Minneapolis, Nashville, Omaha, and Seattle. Madison is actually the smallest city to have the program.

The goal is to connect local artists directly with local listeners, and advance library offerings. “These days we're seeing more and more artists release albums just digitally. So that's really restricting what libraries can share with their patrons,” said Hiser. “MusiCAT is filling that gap, and giving libraries a way to share music with their communities."

Hiser hopes someday, the program expands so libraries can host local authors' books and filmmakers' works.