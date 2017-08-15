Madison Captiols change venues, prepare for upcoming season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Capitols are on the move. The United States Hockey League team will have a new home ice for the 2017-18 season. Chairman Ryan Suter recently announced the team will be moving to Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison.

The Capitols had been partnered with the Alliant Energy Center. However, that venue was looking to add more concerts and family shows. So, open dates for hockey were becoming difficult to find.

Hartmeyer Ice Arena opened in 1960. It seats 3,500 fans. The arena will need some updates to meet the USHL standards.

The team recently announced the hiring of Andrew Joudrey as president. The former Badgers standout played 11 seasons of pro hockey, including a stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I’m looking forward to the start of the season,” said Joudrey. “It’s a great opportunity, and I appreciate the opportunity from Ryan and the ownership to do this job. There will be a lot of work in front of us, but I’m looking forward to being part of the process of building on the foundation that’s been set in place, and bringing the Madison Capitols forward.”

The Capitols will start their fourth season in the USHL on October 6 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

