Crews battle early morning plant fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg firefighters responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at a manufacturing plant.

Crews responded to the Placon Corporation in the 6000 block of McKee Road at about 12:30 a.m. after a compressor exploded causing the fire.

Sprinklers in the building were able to put out the fire and crews had the situation under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and everyone has been accounted for.

The Fitchburg Fire Department was assisted by the Verona Fire Department and Fitchrona EMS.

The fire remains under investigation.

