Darien woman charged, suspected in Janesville serial burglaries

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Police arrest a woman they say is linked to a string of burglaries in Janesville.



25 year old Amanda Rodden-Clawson of Darien appeared in Rock County court Tuesday in connection to bar burglaries in July and August.

Janesville Police officials say Rodden-Clawson was arrested early Monday in the Drunken Monkey bar on Center Avenue after officers used a police dog to apprehend her.

Police responded to an alarm at the bar about 5 a.m. and observed the woman inside the bar.

As Rodden-Clawson was leaving the building, she saw officers and went back inside, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers, along with the police dog entered the business and began a search.

Authorities say the dog located Rodden-Clawson hiding in the basement. When she refused to follow commands she was bitten by the police dog and apprehended.



Officials say Rodden-Clawson was treated for puncture wounds to her right forearm at Mercy Hospital.

Investigators say they were able to link Rodden-Clawson to the following recent burglaries and thefts in Janesville:

Burglaries at Bad Brad’s bar on July 3, 2017 and July 13, 2017.

Burglaries to Drunken Monkey on July 26, Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.

A burglary to the Game Day bar on Aug. 8.

Burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles at Best Events Catering on Aug. 10 and Aug. 14.

A burglary to Down the Street tavern on Aug. 14.

Criminal damage and trespass to Alt Financial Services on Aug. 13.

Retail theft and obstructing at Kohls Department Store on Aug. 8.

Her two felony criminal charges relate to two burglaries - one at Drunken Money, and one at Bad Brad's bar.



"I can also tell the court we've got about five burglary charges that are going to be issued within the next week," Assistant Rock County District Attorney Gwanny Tjoa says.



Authorities say Rodden Clawson used a crow bar to pry open a cash register in one burglary, and got inside Drunk Monkey this week through the building's roof.



A criminal complaint says Rodden-Clawson told arresting officers she was inside the bar because she was homeless.



At the time of the alleged, serial burglaries in Janesville, Rodden-Clawson was wanted in Walworth County in connection with more than dozen felony charges, including several counts of identify theft. Court records say Rodden-Clawson signed her name and others' names to several of her mother's checks for several hundred dollars. A criminal complaint states she told investigators the money was used to support her cocaine habit.



Rock County Court Commissioner Larry Barton prepared to set Rodden-Clawson's bail at $5,000, until her attorney asked the initial appearance be adjourned until next week to finalize her legal representation. Rodden-Clawson will remain jailed at least until then.