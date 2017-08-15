Police say woman connected to string of Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Police have arrested a woman they say is linked to a string of burglaries in Janesville.

Amanda M. Rodden-Clawson, 25, was arrested early Monday in the Drunken Monkey bar on Center Avenue after police used a K-9 dog to apprehend her.

Police responded to an alarm at the bar about 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, and observed the woman inside the bar.

As Rodden-Clawson was leaving the building, she saw officers and went back inside, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers, along with K-9 Fred, entered the business and began a search.

The K-9 located Rodden-Clawson hiding in the basement. When she refused to follow commands she was bitten by the K9 and apprehended, according to police.

Rodden-Clawson, who police say has no fixed address, was treated for puncture wounds to her right forearm at Mercy Hospital.

Investigators say they were able to link Rodden-Clawson to the following recent burglaries and thefts in Janesville:

Burglaries at Bad Brad’s bar on July 3, 2017 and July 13, 2017.

Burglaries to Drunken Monkey on July 26, Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.

A burglary to the Game Day bar on Aug. 8.

Burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles at Best Events Catering on Aug. 10 and Aug. 14.

A burglary to Down the Street tavern on Aug. 14.

Criminal damage and trespass to Alt Financial Services on Aug. 13.

Retail theft and obstructing at Kohls Department Store on Aug. 8.

Rodden-Clawson currently is being held at the Rock County Jail pending her initial appearance.