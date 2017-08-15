Police: Madison homicide victim shot by fellow bar patrons

MADISON (WKOW) -- Unsealed court records show Madison Police officials say the victim of a homicide outside a convenience store was shot eight times by fellow patrons of a nearby bar.

A criminal complaint against 35-year-old Dametrius Reeves states victim Kendrith Young was shot twice in the head at a 7-Eleven store Aug. 2. The complaint says any one of the eight gunshots could have been fatal for Young.

The complaint states Young and a man who was shot and wounded, Rodney Lemon, Jr., were at Licari's bar prior to the violence. Court records say surveillance video from the bar and a building near 7-Eleven help confirm Reeves and another suspect were also at the bar at the same time as the victims, and followed them to the convenience store.

The complaint includes no information on what motivated Reeves to allegedly kill Young.

Authorities say Reeves was arrested last week in Indianapolis. Wausau Police officials say another man, 37 year old Curtis Langlois, confessed to detectives he also carried out the homicide.

Court records show prosecutors successfully asked a judge to seal the court records last week, arguing a second suspect had yet to be identified.

Langlois remains in custody in Marathon County. Authorities have yet to comment on when Langlois and Reeves would be transferred to Dane County.