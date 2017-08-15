Marquette signs deal to move with Bucks into new arena - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marquette signs deal to move with Bucks into new arena

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Marquette basketball is officially moving into the Milwaukee Bucks' new downtown arena.
   The Bucks and Marquette have signed a seven-year agreement for the Golden Eagles to play their home games at the Bucks' new home, which is slated to open for the 2018-19 season.
   Bucks president Peter Feigin was welcoming Marquette at an announcement on Tuesday on the main concourse at the arena construction site.
   The new arena is right next door to the Bradley Center, which has been home to both teams for the last 29 seasons.
   Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski says the new arena has generated excitement inside the program. School president Michael Lovell says the new arena marks a historic milestone for the Marquette community and alumni.

